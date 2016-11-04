BMW > 4 Series

car description

One Owner BMW 420i M Sport Coupe in Fantastic Condition Throughout. Spec Includes- Full Black Leather Interior, Heated Front Seats, BMW Professional Navigation System, DAB Tuner, Bluetooth, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, 18in Alloy Wheels M Star-Spoke, Bi-Xenon Headlights, Multi Function Leather Steering Wheel, Aux / USB Ports, Automatic Headlights & Wipers, Privacy Glass, Voice Control, Cruise Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Auto Dimming Rear View Mirror, Black Full leather interior, Standard Features - Electric windows, Airbags, Auto Start-Stop, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), On-Board Computer (OBC), Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Hill - Start Assistant, Power steering. 4 seats, Metallic Grey.