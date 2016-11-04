loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 Series

Map

car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 420d M Sport Coupe

Accessories

Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Sun protection glass, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Extended storage, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, WiFi hotspot preparation, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Interior comfort package, M Sport Plus package, Coral Red Dakota leather upholstery interior, Standard Features - 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio. 4 seats, Family owned business in the heart of Kent, £26,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    413270
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    YK17TKO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    8846 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£26,000

Broad Oak Road,Canterbury,
CT2 7PX
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!