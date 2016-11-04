loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F82 ,Variant: M4 Coupe

Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, 19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels, Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome, Carbon Fibre interior trim, Sun protection glass, Black Extended Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite. 4 seats, Over 90 Approved Used BMW's in Stock, see website for details, £33,995

  • Ad ID
    411670
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    BD64YSL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    47466 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
£33,995

BMW House,Portsmouth,Eastern Road
PO3 5FF
United Kingdom

