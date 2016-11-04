BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:M4 Coupe ,Derivative:Competition Pack ,Variant: M4 Coupe 3.0 Bi Turbo 450 bhp Competition Pack DCT 2016 '66' reg with 9150 miles. Black Sapphire with Extended Black Merinho Leather, Advanced Parking Package including Reversing Assist Camera, Park Assist, 20" M Star Spoke Style Forged Alloy Wheels, 7 Speed DCT Gearbox with Paddles, Sun Protection Glass, Extended Storage, Carbon Fibre Interior Trim w/Black Chrome Finishers, Adaptive Headlights, Hi Beam Assist, M Head Up Display, Harmon Kardon Surround System, BMW High Gloss Shadow Line with Extended Contents, Competition Package, Speed Limit Display, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Automatic Dimming Rear view Mirror, Electric Front Seats with Driver Memory, Heated Seats, Rain Sensor, Xenon Headlamps, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Extended Interior Light Package, Professional Navigation System, DAB Radio, Online and Tele Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with Wireless Charging, M Adaptive Sports Suspension. A Fabulous Car from every perspective.
A5, The Premier Centre,Romsey,Premier Way
SO51 9AQ
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016