BMW > 4 Series

Accessories

Paint - Metallic, Side Impact Protection, Floor Mats - Velour, OBC - On-Board Computer , Headlining - Anthracite, Automatically Dimming Rear View Mirror, Servotronic, Windscreen with Grey Shade Band, Seat Adjustment - Front Electric with Driver Memory, PDC - Park Distance Control - Front and Rear , Rain Sensor with Automatic Headlight Activation, Xenon Headlights, Extended Lighting, Navigation System - BMW Professional Multimedia, High Gloss Shadowline, DAB Digital Radio, Non Smokers Package, M Mobility Tyre Sealing System, M Servotronic Power Steering, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Adaptive M Sport Suspension, Suspension - Front Aluminium, Roof - Retractable Hard Top , Competition Package, Full Black Panel Display, M Aerodynamics Package, Dynamic Brake Lights, Air Conditioning - Automatic - Dual Zone Control, Roof Spoiler Carbon High Gloss, High Level Third Brake Light, Windscreen Wipers - Two-Speed with Adjustable Intervals, Door Sill Finishers - M Designation, DSC - Dynamic Stability Control Plus, Heat Protection Glazing with Green Tint, Display - 8.8in Colour Screen, Luggage Compartment - Light, Active M Differential, Brake Pad Wear Indicator - Front and Rear, Oil Sensor For Level and Grade - Warning by Check Control System, Battery Safety Cut Off, Cup Holders - Front x2 , Seat Belt Security Check for Driver, BMW TeleServices, 12V Power Socket in Front Centre Console and Passenger Footwell, M Drive Manager, BMW Emergency Call, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Media Package - BMW Professional, Shark Fin Aerial, Optimum Shift Indicator, Crash Sensor, LED Tail Lights, Personal Profile, Windscreen Washer Jets - Heated, Welcome Light, Luggage Compartment - Lashing Eyes, Steering Column - Reach and Rake Manual Adjustment, Lumbar Support - Driver and Front Passenger, Headlight Wash, Enhanced Bluetooth Telephone Preparation with USB Audio Interface and Voice Control, Paint - Metallic - Black Sapphire, Paint - Metallic - Mineral Grey, Paint - Metallic - Mineral White, Seats - Backrest width Adjustment - Front, Grab Handles - Integrated in Roof Lining x4, M Instrument Cluster, Sun Visors with Illuminated Vanity Mirrors and Ticket Pocket, Upholstery - Extended Merino Leather - Sakhir, Storage Compartment in Rear Centre Console, Model Designation, Loudspeaker System - BMW Advanced, Head Restraints - Front, Rear Fog Light, Visible VIN, Toolkit Located in Luggage Compartment, Concierge Service, Central Locking Switch - Doors - Fuel Filler Cap - Luggage Compartment, Adaptive M Suspension, Interior Trim Finisher - Blue Shadow with Black High Gloss Highlight, Air Breather, Handbrake Lever and Gear Lever in Leather with M Badge, Rear Suspension - Five-link, Check Control Warning System for Monitoring of Lights and Door-Luggage Compartment Open Warning, Shark Fin, Electric Windows - Front and Rear with Open-Close Fingertip Control - Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort, Lights-on Warning by Audio Warning Signal when Ignition is Switched Off, Start-Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start and Auto Start-Stop Deactivation Button, Alarm System - Thatcham 1 with Remote Control and Engine Immobiliser, Direction Indicator - Side Repeaters - Integrated in Exterior Mirrors, First Aid Kit and Warning Triangle, Three-Point Seat Belts - All Seats, Armrest - Front - Folding with Storage Compartment, Bottle Holders Integrated into Door Trim Storage Compartments - Front - up to 1 litre, Side Armrests - Front and Rear Integrated into Door Trim, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, 3.5mm Auxiliary Input Point in Centre Console for Auxiliary Playing Devices, Bumper System - Front and Rear, Direction Indicator Lights - Clear Lenses, Exterior Parts in Body Colour, Airbags, EPS - Electric Power Steering with Servotronic, Child Locking System - Rear Doors, Exterior Mirrors - Folding - Automatically Dimming, Glove Box, iDrive Touch Controller with Shortcut Buttons, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player - with MP3 Playback Compatibility, Interior Lighting - Front Centre Over Interior Mirror with Soft-Light and Rear Centre, Child Seat ISOFIX Attachment - Rear with Passenger Airbag Deactivation, Electric Windows - Front with Open-Close Fingertip Control - Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing , Condition Based Service, Exterior Mirrors in Body Colour, BMW Individual High-Gloss Shadow Line with Extended Contents, Remote Control Including Integrated key with Inset in Chrome - 2, Tyre Puncture Warning System - TPWS, M-Specific Seats for Driver and Passenger, Rear Backrest - Lightweight Construction - Foldable and 60:40 Dividable, M-Specific Rear Seat with Two Integrated Headrests and One Removable Centre Headrest, Kidney Grille - Chrome with Double Black Vertical Slats and M4 Badging, Steering Wheel - M Leather Multi-function - Three Spoke with Three Colour M Stitching, M Rear Spoiler - Integrated into Bootlid, Loading-Aid, Seat Belts - M Stripes, M Sports Exhaust Finished with Black Chrome Tailpipe Finishers, 20in Alloy Wheels - M Light Star-spoke Style 666M - Forged, 8 Programmable Favourite Buttons, M Designation, M Rear Lip Spoiler , Carbon-Fibre Reinforced Plastic - CFRP - Roof, M Sports Exhaust Tailpipes - Quad - Black Chrome, Upholstery - Extended Merino Leather - Sakhir Orange, Lightweight M Sports Seats - with Breakthrough Elements in the Seat Back, Handbrake Lever and Gear Lever in Leather, Gearshift Lever with M Badge, M-specific Rear Seat with Integrated Headrests - Two, Display Screen - Front Colour, Hard Disk Drive - Music Storage, Radio - AM/FM, Radio - CD Player / MP3 Compatibility, Radio - DVD Player , Radio - RDS (Radio Data System), Satellite Navigation, Satellite Navigation - HDD Based, Traffic Message Channel for Satellite Navigation, Audio System Amplifier, Audio System Speakers 6 - 10, Voice Control, ABS - Anti-lock Braking System, EBA - Electronic Brake Assistance, Traction Control, Armrest - Front Passenger, Armrest - Rear, Auxiliary Connection - Front, USB Connection - Front, USB Connection - Smartphone Connectivity, Exterior Temperature Display, Electric Windows - Rear, Electric Windows - Remote Open/Close, Bumpers - Body Coloured, Door Handles - Body Coloured, Exhaust Pipe - Sports Design, Radiator Grille - Design/Finish, Daytime Running Lights - LED, Headlights - Automatic On, Headlights - Follow Me Home Function, Headlights - Levelling System, Centre Console - Leather, Dashboard - Leather, Gear Knob - Leather, Gear Lever - Leather, Interior Lighting - Ambient, Interior Lighting - Footwell, Interior Lighting - Front Reading / Map, Interior Lighting - Rear Reading / Map, Luggage Compartment - Mat / Carpet, Parking Assistance - Rear Sensor, Power Assisted Steering - Speed Sensitive / Variable, Vehicle Tracking System, Airbags - Driver, Airbags - Front Side, Airbags - Head, Airbags - Passenger, Airbags - Passenger Deactivation, Head Restraints - Front, Head Restraints - Rear, Seats - Adjustable Front Passengers Electric, Seats - Heated Front Passengers, Seats - Lumbar Support Passengers, Seats - Memory, Steering Column - Reach, Steering Wheel - Multifunction, Steering Wheel - Paddle Shift, Steering Wheel - Stitching, Storage - Front Door Pockets, Storage - Ticket / Document Holder, Windscreen - Heat Reflective, Telematics - Live/Online Services, Cornering Control Assistance, Hill Descent Assistance, Hill Start Assistance, Door Side Strip or Moulding, Remote Boot Release, Engine Start Button, Warning Triangle, Suspension - Adaptable, Suspension - Automatic Levelling, Suspension - Sports/Lowered, Wheels - 20in Alloys, Pollen Filter, Dashboard - Design / Finish, Speed Limiter, Fuel Computer, Multifunction Controller, Door Mirrors - Electric and Heated, Door Mirrors - Body Coloured, Door Mirrors - Design/Finish, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Suspension - Air, Headlining - Cloth, Door Mirrors - Kerb View Function, Smartphone Integration, Front Grille - Chrome, Digital Clock, Music Streaming Functionality, Sun Visor, Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Additional Key, 3D Map Display/Street View for Satellite Navigation, Updates/Subscription for Satellite Navigation, Apps Interface, Braking & Stability Systems, Driving Mode/Performance Control, Seatbelts - Design/Finish, Headlights - Audible/Visual Warning, Parcel Shelf, Windscreen Wipers - Rear, Vehicle Key - Colour, Comfort & Convenience General, Door Mirrors - Aspherical, Door Mirrors - Integrated Indicators - LED, Driver Information, Electric Windows - Anti Trap Function, Armrest - Design/Finish, Armrest - Leather, Badges/Logo - Interior, Badges/Logo - Exterior, Centre Console - Design/Finish, Seat Stitching, Instrument Panel Stitching , Door Panel/Trim - Design/Finish, Interior Door Handles - Design/Finish, Rear of Seat Backrest - Design/Finish, Steering Wheel - Coloured, Interior Illumination , Vehicle Security System / Immobiliser, Parking Assistance - Visual Parking Display, Exterior Design - Carbon Finish, Exterior Design - Chrome Finish, Exterior Design - Design/Finish/Decal, Exhaust - Design/Finish, Door Mirrors - Memory, Door Mirrors - Auto Dimming, Brake Hazard Warning Lights