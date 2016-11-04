loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

Map

car description

Variant: 420d Luxury Convertible

Accessories

Metallic Imperial Blue Xirallic, Upgrades - 19'' Multi-spoke style 399 alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Wind deflector, Air Collar, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, Convertible Comfort package, Media package - Professional, Venetian Beige Dakota leather w/ Excl interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Trim designation deletion, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite, Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, Luxury package. 4 seats, Over 90 Approved Used BMW's in Stock, see website for details, £19,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    410579
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    HN14NYG
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    33402 mi
  • Doors
    2
£19,995

BMW House,Portsmouth,Eastern Road
PO3 5FF
United Kingdom

