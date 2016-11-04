car description

Variant name:435D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 2016 16 BMW 4 Series 435 D 3.0D X Drive M Sport Convertible A fantastic opportunity to own and cherish this brand new model low mileage 16 reg BMW 435D 3.0 D X Drive M Sport Auto 2 door convertible with only 12002 miles from new which has been fully maintained and cared for to the highest of standards and finished in black metallic with contrasting Oyster Dakota Leather upholstery which is the perfect colour combination available in this sports and performance convertible. No expense spared on the specification which includes 19" M Double Spoke Alloys, Convertible Comfort package, Paddle shift, Colour satellite navigation, Bluetooth with audio streaming, front heated seats, Electric seats with drivers memory, heated neck scarf package, Dynamic driving mode selector, Cruise Control, Music Collection hard drive, Sports Suspension, Bi Xenon lights, Full M Sport Body Styling and BMW'S X Drive 4 Wheel Drive System which makes this one of the best sports convertibles on the market so call us now for more information and to avoid disappointment . Also benefits from the peace of the mind you receive from having the remainder of the manufacturers warranty !