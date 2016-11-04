loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

car description

Variant: 420i Luxury Coupe

Accessories

Metallic Midnight Blue, Upgrades - Automatic Gearbox, Oyster with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - 17 inch Multi-spoke 416 alloy wheels, Run-flat tyres, Trim designation deletion, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite, Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Luxury package. 4 seats, £19,980

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    409613
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    CV55CJV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Mileage
    27801 mi
  • Doors
    2
£19,980

4 Great Howard Street,Liverpool,
L3 7HT
United Kingdom

