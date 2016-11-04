BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:428I M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 428i M Sport Coupe
Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Automatic Gearbox, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Split-folding rear seats, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Estoril Blue interior trim finisher, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Navigation System, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, £23,995
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016