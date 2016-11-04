loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 Series

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:420I XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 420i M Sport Auto xDrive 2dr

Accessories

Silver, 1 owner, Navigation System - BMW Business, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front & Rear, DAB Tuner, Auto Start-Stop, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Electric Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability) and 3.5mm Auxiliary Input Point for Auxiliary Playing Devices, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Rain Sensor with Automatic Headlight Activation, 18in Light Alloy M Star-Spoke Style 400M with Mixed Tyres, Hill - Start Assistant, On-Board Computer (OBC), Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility. 4 seats, Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 3 Months Minimum Warranty, £25,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    405651
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    SW66MXJ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5866 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£25,995

107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!