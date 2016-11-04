BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:420I XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 420i M Sport Auto xDrive 2dr
Silver, 1 owner, Navigation System - BMW Business, Park Distance Control (PDC) Front & Rear, DAB Tuner, Auto Start-Stop, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Electric Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability) and 3.5mm Auxiliary Input Point for Auxiliary Playing Devices, Tyre Pressure Monitoring, Alarm System (Thatcham 1), Rain Sensor with Automatic Headlight Activation, 18in Light Alloy M Star-Spoke Style 400M with Mixed Tyres, Hill - Start Assistant, On-Board Computer (OBC), Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility. 4 seats, Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 3 Months Minimum Warranty, £25,995
107 Glasgow Road,Edinburgh,
EH12 8LH
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016