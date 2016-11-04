loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£30 Road Tax, Colour SatNav, Full Leather, Heated Seats, DAB Radio, Bluetooth Media Streaming, USB Socket, Aux socket, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Climate Control, Dual Climate Zones, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Xenon Headlamps, Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Alarm, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Locking Wheel Nuts, Remote Central Locking, Front Centre Armrest, Head Restraints, Height Adjustable Seat, Sports Seats, Rear Armrest, Rear Headrests, Adjustable Steering Column, Cruise Control, Speed Limiter, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Traction Control, Trip Computer, ABS, Brake Assist, Isofix, Multiple Airbags, Auto Lighting, Colour Coded Body, Front Fog Lamps, Auto-dip Rearview, Electric Front Windows, Electric Mirrors, Push Button Start, CD Player, MP3 Player, Radio, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, 18'' Alloys This BMW 4 Series looks great finished in the popular Estoril Blue with contrasting black leather interior. The car comes with a long list of factory specification including Satellite Navigation, Bluetooth, Full Leather, Heated Front Seats, Plus much more.

  • Ad ID
    404653
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Mileage
    39169 mi
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
£18,795

South Bank Road
Middlesbrough, Teesside
United Kingdom

