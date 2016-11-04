loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:430D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 430d M Sport Coupe

Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - Towbar. electrically folding, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Sun protection glass, Split-folding rear seats, Coral Red Dakota leather upholstery interior, Standard Features - 18'' M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, Run-flat tyres, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Aluminium Hexagon interior trim, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, £24,450

  • Ad ID
    404632
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WP15MHV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    18724 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU
United Kingdom

