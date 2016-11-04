loading Loading please wait....
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Subscribe to YouTube

BMW 4 Series

Photos Map

car description

Variant name:420D LUXURY ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 420d Luxury 2dr

Accessories

Silver, SPORTS AUTO TRANSM, FR ELEC SEATS, 19'' ALLOYS WITH MIXED TYRES, BLUETOOTH TEL PREP WITH USB AUDIO INTERFACE & VOICE CTRL, ELEC FOLD MIRRORS, AUTO DIMMING MIRRORS, SUN PROTEC GLASS, ANTHRACITE H/LINING, ASH GRAIN WOOD WITH METAL INLAY, FR ARMREST WITH SLIDING FUNCTION, FULL BLACK PANEL DISPLAY, 3 owners, Grey Full leather interior, Auto Start - Stop, DAB Tuner, Cruise Control with Brake Function, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, Start/Stop Button with Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Hill - Start Assistant, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), 3.5mm Auxiliary Input and USB Audio Interface, iDrive Controller with 8 Favourite Buttons, Dakota Leather Upholstery with Exclusive Stitching, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Rain Sensor, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Tyre Pressure Monitor, 18in Light Alloy Multi-Spoke Style 416 Wheels with 225/45 Run - Flat Tyres, On - Board Computer (OBC). 4 seats, *FINANCE SUBJECT TO STATUS, £16,500

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    404629
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    YJ64WOH
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    46551 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed

£16,500

London Road (A50),Knutsford,Allostock
WA16 9NS
United Kingdom

Email Dealer >>

Related content

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!