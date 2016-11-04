BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:435D XDRIVE LUXURY ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 435d xDrive Luxury Convertible
Metallic Imperial Blue Xirallic, Upgrades - Towbar. electrically folding, Burr Walnut wood interior trim with inla, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Through-loading system, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., High-beam Assistant, Adaptive LED Headlights, Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced, Venetian Beige Dakota leather w/ Excl interior, Standard Features - 17 inch Multi-spoke 416 alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, Run-flat tyres, Trim designation deletion, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Navigation System, DAB digital radio, Luxury package. 4 seats, BMW AUC APPROVED CAR, £25,500
Bath Road,Hungerford,
RG17 0EL
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016