Variant name:435D XDRIVE LUXURY ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 435d xDrive Luxury Convertible

Metallic Imperial Blue Xirallic, Upgrades - Towbar. electrically folding, Burr Walnut wood interior trim with inla, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Through-loading system, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., High-beam Assistant, Adaptive LED Headlights, Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced, Venetian Beige Dakota leather w/ Excl interior, Standard Features - 17 inch Multi-spoke 416 alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, Run-flat tyres, Trim designation deletion, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Navigation System, DAB digital radio, Luxury package. 4 seats, BMW AUC APPROVED CAR, £25,500

  • Ad ID
    403881
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    RX64OSN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    18550 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
£25,500

Bath Road,Hungerford,
RG17 0EL
United Kingdom

