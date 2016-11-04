loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:420I XDRIVE LUXURY ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 420i XDRIVE LUXURY Coupe Automatic Massive Specification Inc 19 Inch Alloys, Heated Sports Seats, Cruise, Xenons Due in stock we have a very high specification BMW 420i XDrive Luxury Coupe, Offered in White with Oyster Dakota leather specification includes but is not limited to 19 inch Wheels Multi Spoke, Tyre Pressure Indicator, Automatic Transmission, Alarm System, F.wood T. Fineline Anthracite Gloss, Blow-by-heater, Interior And Exterior Mirror Package, Interior Rear View Mirror With Auto Anti-dimming, Sport Seats F Driver/front Passenger, Seat Heating F Driver/front Passenger, Headlight Washer System, Park Distance Control, Rain Sensor, Xenon Light, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise Control With Braking Function, Lights Package, Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices, Connecteddrive Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Services, Remote Services
,Hands-free Facility W. Usb Interface, Instrument Cluster W. Extended Cont, Navigation System Professional, Dab Tuner, Luxury Line, only 2000 miles. Please register early interest.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    403379
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    BJ66HGZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    2000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
