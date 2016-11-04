BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:M4 COMPETITION ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: M4 Coupe Competition Package
Black Sapphire metallic paint, Upgrades - BMW M Full Carbon Exterior Package, BMW M Carbon Interior Package, BMW M Carbon Mirror Package, 20'' M Star-spoke style 666M Black forged, M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Steering wheel heating, Comfort Access, Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome, Sun protection glass, High-beam Assistant, BMW Icon Adaptive LED headlights, BMW M Head-up Display, Black Extended Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Loudspeaker system - BMW Advanced, Competition package, Indv. high-gloss shadowline- extended, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Competition package. 4 seats, Want To See More? Request a video at dd.bm.autotrader@john-clark.co.uk quoting the registration no., £54,000
Rutherford Road,Dundee,Dryburgh Estate
DD2 3XH
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016