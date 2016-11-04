BMW > 4 Series

Accessories

Yas Marina Blue metallic, Low Mileage, M Power Hard Top Convertible, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Steering wheel heating, Reversing Assist camera, Comfort Access, Wind deflector, Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome, Carbon Fibre interior trim, Air Collar, Extended storage, High-beam Assistant, Adaptive Headlights, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Convertible Comfort package, Silverstone Extended Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, 19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite. 4 seats, Williams Manchester have over 500 Approved Used BMWs available - All our vehicles exceed the BMW Approved Used Car Standard, with peace of mind in a minimum of 12 Months BMW Warranty, 12 Months MOT and a Full Service History... call 0161 907 5100 for details., The Difference is Williams, £41,890