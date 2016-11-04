BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F82 ,Variant: M4 Coupe
Metallic Mineral Grey, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, 19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels, Reversing Assist camera, Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome, Sun protection glass, High-beam Assistant, Adaptive Headlights, M Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Black Full Merino Leather interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Lumbar support. driver and front pass., Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite. 4 seats, Family owned business in the heart of Kent, £43,490
Broad Oak Road,Canterbury,
CT2 7PX
United Kingdom
Nov 4, 2016
Apr 4, 2017
Dec 21, 2016