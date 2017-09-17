loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£17,995
Variant name:420D XDRIVE SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 420d Sport xDrive 2dr

White, IN SEPTEMBER ALL OUR CARS COME WITH 6 MONTHS PARTS & LABOUR WARRANTY, 2 FREE SERVICES AND 2 MOT'S., Upgrades - Reversing Assist Camera, 1 owner, Red Full leather interior, Four wheel-drive, Standard Features - Cruise Control with Brake Function, Park Distance Control (PDC), Front and Rear, Seat Heating for Driver and Front Passenger, DAB Tuner, Air Conditioning, Automatic with Two - Zone Control, Heat Protection Glazing with Green-Tint, Hill - Start Assistant, Comfort Go Keyless Engine Start, Bluetooth Hands - Free Facility, Alarm System (Thatcham 1) with Remote Control, BMW Professional Radio with Single CD Player (with MP3 Playback Capability), 3.5mm Auxiliary Input and USB Audio Interface, iDrive Controller with 8 Favourite Buttons, Rain Sensor, Tyre Pressure Monitor, Dakota Leather Upholstery, On - Board Computer (OBC), 18in Light Alloy Double-Spoke Style 397 Wheels with 225/45 Run-Flat Tyres, Electronic Windows - Front with Open/Close Fingertip Control, Anti-Trap Facility and Comfort Closing Function. 4 seats, Clark Motorchoice are based on Lanark Road in Edinburgh, our dedicated team pride themselves on offering a different car buying experience. We offer a completely non pressured environment. Come and Test Drive any of our vehicles and talk to us about how we can help you find your next perfect car. We also offer various funding solutions with a decision in 20 minutes., Buy Today And Drive Away A ''Previously Enjoyed'' Car From Motorchoice With 6 Months Minimum Warranty, £17,995

  • Ad ID
    330086
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    SM63XSZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    28462 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
1 Lanark Road,Edinburgh,
EH14 1TG,
United Kingdom

