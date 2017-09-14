BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F83 ,Variant: M4 3.0 DCT Convertible CERAMIC BRAKES, A Huge Specification Please Read Our Comments Just arrived in stock we have a superb BMW M4 3.0 DCT Convertible. Offered in Sapphire Black metallic with Sakir Orange leather this car benefits from a host of desirable factory options including the first M4 we have ever seen with CERAMIC BRAKES a factory option £6250, M Double clutch transmission with drive logic £2645, Heads up display £825, Convertible comfort package, Heated steering wheel, Air collar, Wind deflector £695, BMW loudspeaker system £430, Adaptive head lights £360, Online entertainment £325, Aluminium blade £300, Speed limit display £220, Split folding rear seat £170, Extended storage £155, Front armrest with sliding function £140, Internet £95, Over £12500 of factory ordered optional extras transform the desirability and total cost new of Circa £72500. Incredible car.
Abbey Road,Barrow-in-Furness,
LA139AE,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...