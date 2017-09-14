loading Loading please wait....
Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F83 ,Variant: M4 3.0 DCT Convertible CERAMIC BRAKES, A Huge Specification Please Read Our Comments Just arrived in stock we have a superb BMW M4 3.0 DCT Convertible. Offered in Sapphire Black metallic with Sakir Orange leather this car benefits from a host of desirable factory options including the first M4 we have ever seen with CERAMIC BRAKES a factory option £6250, M Double clutch transmission with drive logic £2645, Heads up display £825, Convertible comfort package, Heated steering wheel, Air collar, Wind deflector £695, BMW loudspeaker system £430, Adaptive head lights £360, Online entertainment £325, Aluminium blade £300, Speed limit display £220, Split folding rear seat £170, Extended storage £155, Front armrest with sliding function £140, Internet £95, Over £12500 of factory ordered optional extras transform the desirability and total cost new of Circa £72500. Incredible car.

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324477
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    LG15XLL
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    22170 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    2
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Abbey Road,Barrow-in-Furness,
LA139AE,
United Kingdom

