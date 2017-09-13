BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:430D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F3X ,Variant: 430d xDrive M Sport Coupe
Metallic Glacier Silver, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, 19'' M Double-spoke 704M Bi-colour Orbit, Reversing Assist camera, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Sun protection glass, High-beam Assistant, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Run-flat tyres, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package. 4 seats, £38,995
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom
