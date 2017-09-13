loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£37,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F3X ,Variant: 420d M Sport Convertible

Accessories

Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, Steering wheel heating, Wind deflector, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Air Collar, High-beam Assistant, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Convertible Comfort package, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - 19'' M Double-spoke 704M Bi-colour Orbit, Run-flat tyres, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, £37,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324249
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WT17AKY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed