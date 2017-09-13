BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F3X ,Variant: 420d M Sport Convertible
Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, Steering wheel heating, Wind deflector, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Air Collar, High-beam Assistant, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Convertible Comfort package, M Sport Plus package, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - 19'' M Double-spoke 704M Bi-colour Orbit, Run-flat tyres, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, LED foglights. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, £37,995
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom
