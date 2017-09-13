BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:420D SPORT ,Derivative:F3X ,Variant: 420d Sport Coupe
Sunset Orange metallic paint, Upgrades - Sport automatic transmission, 19'' Star-spoke 407 Bi-colour Orbit Grey, Black mirror caps, High-gloss black trim with Pearl Chrome, LED foglights. front, Remote Services, Online Entertainment, Digital Cockpit, Navigation system Professional, Headlining. Anthracite, Media package - Professional, Black with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Trim designation deletion, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, Sport package. 4 seats, £30,995
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...