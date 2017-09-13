loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£30,995
Variant name:420D SPORT ,Derivative:F3X ,Variant: 420d Sport Coupe

Sunset Orange metallic paint, Upgrades - Sport automatic transmission, 19'' Star-spoke 407 Bi-colour Orbit Grey, Black mirror caps, High-gloss black trim with Pearl Chrome, LED foglights. front, Remote Services, Online Entertainment, Digital Cockpit, Navigation system Professional, Headlining. Anthracite, Media package - Professional, Black with Dark Oyster highlight interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Trim designation deletion, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, DAB digital radio, Sport package. 4 seats, £30,995

  • Ad ID
    324246
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Orange
  • Registration no.
    WR17NPJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    10 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

