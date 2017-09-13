loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£54,995
car description

Variant name:M4 COMPETITION PACKAGE ,Derivative:F82 ,Variant: M4 Coupe Competition Package

Accessories

Metallic Smoked Topaz, Upgrades - M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed, Reversing Assist camera, Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome, Sun protection glass, High-beam Assistant, Adaptive LED Headlights, BMW M Head-up Display, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Speed limit display, Opal White Merino lthr - BMW Individual interior, Standard Features - Adaptive M Sport suspension, 20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels, Armrest. front with sliding adjustment, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Backrest width adjustment, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, WiFi hotspot preparation, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, Competition package, Indv. high-gloss shadowline- extended, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Competition package, Enhanced Bluetooth with USB and Voice. 4 seats, £54,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324245
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WV66LOH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    935 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

