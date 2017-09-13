loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£29,500
Variant name:430D M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 430d M Sport Gran Coupe

Non-Metallic Alpine White, Upgrades - 18 inch V-spoke 398 Orbit Grey wheels, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black, Sun protection glass, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Black Dakota leather interior, Standard Features - Sport automatic transmission, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Elec Fr Seats + Driver Memory, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Bootlid operation. powered. 5 seats, £29,500

  • Ad ID
    324243
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    WT16EFM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    13334 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

