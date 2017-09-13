loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£29,995
car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 420d M Sport Convertible

Accessories

Black Sapphire metallic paint, Convertible Comfort package. Coral Red Dakota leather. BMW Service Inclusive., Upgrades - 19'' M Star-spoke style 403M alloy wheels, Sport automatic transmission, Steering wheel heating, Wind deflector, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Air Collar, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Convertible Comfort package, Coral Red Dakota leather upholstery interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, M Sport Package. 4 seats, £29,995

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324242
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    WV66VGD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    12781 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

