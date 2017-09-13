loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£35,000
car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 420d M Sport Gran Coupe

Accessories

Metallic Tanzanite Blue, Upgrades - M Sport braking system, Sport automatic transmission, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black, Sun protection glass, harman kardon loudspeaker system, M Sport Plus package, Ivory White/Black Dakota Leather interior, Standard Features - Run-flat tyres, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Sport seats, Seat heating. front, Headlight wash, Park Distance Control front and rear, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Automatic Air Conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Extended Interior Light Package, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, BMW Online Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Service, Remote Services, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, Black panel display. full, Navigation system Professional, DAB digital radio, M Sport suspension, M aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline, Headlining. Anthracite, M Sport Package, Bootlid operation. powered. 5 seats, £35,000

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    324240
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    WV66PZF
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    10374 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

