loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£23,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:430D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 3.0TD 430d xDrive M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Heated front seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW Service Inclusive until 03/12/2019,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlight wash,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Surround view,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317778
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    SW64VZO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    20611 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2014
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Wellington Road,Aberdeen,West Tullos
AB12 3EW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed