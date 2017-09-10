loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£20,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,Headlight power wash,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317776
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    SW64VZS
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    23892 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Wellington Road,Aberdeen,West Tullos
AB12 3EW,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed