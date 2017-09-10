loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£21,950
car description

Variant name:420I SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0 420i Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,18 inch Double-spoke 397 alloy wheels,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW Navigation package,BMW TeleServices,Brushed aluminium interior trim,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport package,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317775
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    VN64OPB
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    23458 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Corinthian Way,Cheltenham,
GL51 6UP,
United Kingdom

