BMW 4 Series

£19,490
Variant name:M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i xDrive M Sport BMW 4 Series 420i xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto

Automatic air conditioning,Automatic gearbox,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport Design package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    317773
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    EX15UZO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    44134 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Stansted Road ,Bishop's Stortford ,
CM23 2BT,
United Kingdom

