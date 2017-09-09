loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£34,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Convertible M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0 (326bhp) 440i M Sport BMW 4 Series 440i M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Heated steering wheel, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Internet, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, M Sport suspension, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, USB audio interface, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    317397
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    RE16KPO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7126 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Bath Road,Hungerford,
RG17 0EL,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed