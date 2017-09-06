loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£23,450
car description

Variant name:430D LUXURY ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 430d Luxury

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,17 inch Multi-spoke 416 alloy wheels,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Fine-wood trim Fineline anthracite,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Luxury package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310759
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    VU15NGJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    19638 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Corinthian Way,Cheltenham,
GL51 6UP,
United Kingdom

