BMW 4 Series

£26,995
Variant name:Convertible M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0 (306bhp) 435i M Sport BMW 4 Series 435i M Sport 2dr Auto

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Air Collar,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Through load system,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    310755
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    VO14RZZ
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    25728 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Matford Park Road,Exeter,Marsh Barton Trading Estate
EX2 8FD,
United Kingdom

