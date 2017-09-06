loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£24,990
car description

Variant name:M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0 (306bhp) 435i M Sport BMW 4 Series 435i M Sport 2dr Auto

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Active Security package,Adaptive headlights,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driving assistant,Dynamic Safety,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Lane change warning system,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310752
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    EO15EFF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    37752 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Stansted Road ,Bishop's Stortford ,
CM23 2BT,
United Kingdom

