BMW 4 Series

£29,995
Variant name:Gran Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD 430d xDrive M Sport (s/s) BMW 4 Series 430d xDrive M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, Heated front seats, BMW Online services, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Exterior parts in body colour, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Headlight wash, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Interior comfort package, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, Park Distance Control front and rear, Powered bootlid operation., Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, WiFi hotspot preparation, xDrive, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    310443
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    YB66KBO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    8700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    3
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

