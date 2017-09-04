loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£16,995
Variant name:Diesel Coupe Sport ,Derivative:Sport ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d Sport BMW 4 Series 420d Sport 2dr Auto

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, Front sport seats, Black mirror caps, Split-folding rear seats, 18” alloy wheels, 19 inch Star spoke style light alloy wheels, Adaptive headlights, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth handsfree system, Brushed aluminium interior trim, DAB digital radio, De badged (side), Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, Park Distance Control front and rear, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, Sport package, Sun protection glass, Through load, USB audio interface, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    310295
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WP63ZRN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    53356 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

