BMW 4 Series

£30,550
Variant name:435D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 3.0TD 435d xDrive M Sport (s/s)

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Park assist,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Active Security package,Advanced Parking package,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driving assistant,Dynamic Safety,Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Lane change warning system,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    310094
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    YB66VXH
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4740 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

