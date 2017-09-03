loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£35,990
Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F3X ,Variant: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d M Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,19” Alloy wheels,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    310090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    MF67LKZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

