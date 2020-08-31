loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£19,990
car description

Variant name:420I M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Black,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW Service Inclusive until 31/08/2020,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310084
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SV65MWM
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    16272 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Wellington Road,Aberdeen,West Tullos
AB12 3EW,
United Kingdom

