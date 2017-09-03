BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s)
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Rutherford Road,Dundee,Dryburgh Estate
DD2 3XH,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...