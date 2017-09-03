loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£27,990
car description

Variant name:M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0 435i M Sport (s/s) BMW 4 Series 435i M Sport 5dr Auto

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Active cruise control with Stop&Go functionality,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Adaptive LED headlights,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Model designation deletion,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    310081
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    KM64XZP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    22973 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Clifton Parc ,Bedford ,Caxton Road
MK41 0GL,
United Kingdom

