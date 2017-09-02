loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£25,450
car description

Variant name:420D XDRIVE SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch Star spoke style light alloy wheels,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss black trim with Coral Red,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport package,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309867
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    YK66CVX
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5289 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

