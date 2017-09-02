loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£19,990
car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Apps interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Call 01305 267411,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Located at Westerly Dorchester,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Video Avaliable on Request,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309866
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    AF14NTN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    46752 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Prince of Wales Road,Dorchester,
DT1 1PR,
United Kingdom

