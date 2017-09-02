BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Apps interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Call 01305 267411,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Hi-fi loudspeaker system,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,Located at Westerly Dorchester,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Video Avaliable on Request,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Prince of Wales Road,Dorchester,
DT1 1PR,
United Kingdom
