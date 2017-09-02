BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:428I M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 (245bhp) 428i M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom
