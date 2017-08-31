loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£33,990
car description

Variant name:420D LUXURY ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d Luxury

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Automatic gearbox,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Heated steering wheel,17 inch Multi-spoke 416 alloy wheels,Air Collar,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Extended interior light package,Fineline Anthracite wood,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Luxury package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    309036
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    SW66MWG
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    3708 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Wellington Road,Aberdeen,West Tullos
AB12 3EW,
United Kingdom

