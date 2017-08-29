loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£33,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant: 420d M Sport Coupe Venetian Beige Dakota Leather, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels, Automatic Gearbox, Sun protection glass, Leather interior, Floor mats. velour, First Aid Kit & Triangle, Seat heating. front, Passenger airbag deactivation. front

Accessories

12V Power Sockets, Cruise control with brake function, Headlight wash, Air Conditioning, Extended Interior Light Package, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, Alarm system , Park Distance Control, Rain sensor, Xenon Headlights, Rear-view mirror. auto dimming, Run-flat tyres

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    308603
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    141D2601
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    52525 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Exit 5 M50,Dublin ,North Road

United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed