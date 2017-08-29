BMW > 4 Series

car description

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F83 ,Variant: M4 DCT Convertible Massive Specification, Heads Up, Harmon Kardon, Air Collar And More Due in stock we have a beautiful BMW M4 DCT Convertible. Offered in Sapphire Black metallic with Sakir Orange leather this car has huge appeal and together with a host of desirable factory options this car is a must for any short list. Specification includes but is not limited to M Dct With Drivelogic, Tyre Pressure Indicator, 2VFAdaptiv M Suspension, 19" Wheels Double Spoke, Steering Wheel Heating, Alarm System, Wind Deflector, Armrest Front Retractable, Air Collar, Interior Trim Carbon Fibre, Interior And Exterior Mirror Package, Seat Heating F Driver/front Passenger, Autom. High-beam Headlights Control, Headlight Washer System, Park Distance Control (pdc), Adaptive Headlights, Additional 12v Power Socket, Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices, Connecteddrive Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Concierge Services, Remote Services, Internet, Enhanced Telephony With Extended Smart phone, Navigation System Professional, Head Up Display, Dab Tuner, Harman/kardon Surround Sound System, Individual High-gloss Satin Chrome, Anti-theft System. A grail car witth this specification 1 owner provenance. Running in service carried out. Please register early interest.