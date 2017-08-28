loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£22,495
Variant name:Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i M Sport BMW 4 Series 420i M Sport 2dr Auto

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Business navigation system, Front sport seats, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, DAB digital radio, Extended interior light package, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High-gloss Black interior trim finisher, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, M Sport suspension, Park Distance Control front and rear, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Sun protection glass, USB audio interface, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    308425
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    MK64OFO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    30368 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom

