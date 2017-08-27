loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£57,850
Variant name:M4 COMPETITION PACKAGE ,Derivative:M4 COMPETITION PACKAGE ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel,20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Air Collar,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome,Comfort Access,Competition package,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M carbon ceramic brakes,M Competition package,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Speed limit display,Storage compartment package,Through load system,Wind deflector,Full Merino Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    308285
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    OW17HVV
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    4679 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jun 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

