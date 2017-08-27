loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£19,000
Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Automatic gearbox,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,18 inch M Double-spoke 441M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Apps interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    308282
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YB63EHD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    30700 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Rutherford Road,Dundee,Dryburgh Estate
DD2 3XH,
United Kingdom

